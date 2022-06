Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 25 June 2022

At the G7 summit, rich countries should finally take responsibility, quit coal by 2030 and honor their promises to compensate poorer countries least responsible for the climate crisis, says Mathias Mogge.

