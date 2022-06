Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 23 June 2022 13:12 Hits: 1

Mangrove forests play a vital role in the health of our planet. The trees and shrubs absorb a substantial amount of greenhouse gas emissions, help protect communities from rising sea levels, and act as nurseries for baby fish.

