Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 23 June 2022 19:37 Hits: 5

Standard infection models for COVID-19 tend to focus only on disease states, overlooking the dynamics of a complex paradox: While masking reduces transmission rates and consequently disease prevalence, the reduction of disease inhibits mask-wearing -- thereby promoting epidemic revival.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220623153701.htm