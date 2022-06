Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 23 June 2022 07:05 Hits: 5

Bhutan is increasingly struggling with the consequences of climate change as droughts and floods destroy local crops. How can the country tackle its water challenges?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bhutan-fights-back-against-water-crisis/a-62219959?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss