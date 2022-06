Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 23 June 2022 08:46 Hits: 6

Massive global military emissions often go unreported. That could change as the G7 meets and addresses the impacts of a Ukrainian conflict fueled by Russian oil and gas.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ukraine-war-threatens-climate-targets/a-62185483?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss