Published on Wednesday, 22 June 2022

An estimated one-quarter of adults in the U.S. have nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), an excess of fat in liver cells that can cause chronic inflammation and liver damage, increasing the risk of liver cancer. Now researchers have developed a simple blood test to predict which NAFLD patients are most likely to develop liver cancer.

