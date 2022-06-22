Indigenous communities used the Caribbean Sea as an aquatic highway

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 22 June 2022 20:45 Hits: 4

Researchers recently turned to pottery to tease apart the navigational history of the Caribbean, analyzing the composition of 96 fired clay fragments across 11 islands. The study was conducted in the Greater Antilles and marks the first time that pottery artifacts from the Lucayan Islands -- The Bahamas plus the Turks and Caicos Islands -- have been analyzed to determine their elemental composition and origin.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220622164536.htm