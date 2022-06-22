6 Things to Do When Drought Limits Your Water Supply

Category: Environment Hits: 2
Written by Diane MacEachern
What if you had to choose between washing your clothes or taking a shower? Or watering your lawn or washing your car?
Right now, these are real choices for millions of people living in communities stricken by drought due to climate change. They may also be looming choices for those of us for whom drought is just one or two missed rainy seasons away.
Where is it already bad? Anywhere out west. “The local water agency began choking” off water supplies to some homeowners deemed water wasters in drought-stricken Calabasas, California,” the New York Times reported recently. “Their showers will henceforth slow to a trickle. Sprinklers will be rendered unusable. Good luck refilling the pool.”
El Paso, Texas, a city of nearly 700,000, gets its drinking water from the Rio Grande, “now called the Rio Sand in places,” reports Weather.com. Phoenix could be affected by a mega-drought,” Andrew Ross, a sociology professor at New York University and author of Bird on Fire: Lessons from the World’s Least Sustainable City, told Yale Environment 360. “They are in the bullseye of global warming.”
Look east and you’ll find water shortages, too. Miami’s “drought” may actually be caused by too much water—sea water, that is. Rising sea levels are starting to infiltrate the city’s aquifer with salt water, while increased flooding could flush toxic chemicals from hazardous waste sites into the aquifer as well. Either development could mean less clean, fresh water to meet citizens’ daily needs. Even Atlanta’s water supplies are under siege. The U.S. Drought Monitor reports that 73% of the Peach State is now experiencing “abnormally dry” conditions. Topsoil is losing moisture and fire risk is increasing. Atlantans have their fingers crossed that they’ll get a good soaking soon.
Whether your community is in drought or worried about one, it makes sense to use water more efficiently. But what does that actually mean?
To start, value water for the precious, scarce resource that it is. If it didn’t come out of the tap so easily, if we had to pull water up out of a well or walk long distances to fill buckets in a river the way some people do, we’d probably cherish our H2O a lot more. What’s clear is that we can’t wait until water is difficult to get to do more to conserve it.
To do that, think big picture: Use less water, and use it more efficiently. Water is just like energy in that regard. We need it–but wasting it has serious environmental and human health consequences.
Water’s also like energy in how many devices and tools are available to help us be water wise. EPA created the ENERGY STAR program to help consumers waste fewer fossil fuels and buy more efficient appliances. Similarly, EPA’s WaterSense program offers an abundance of recommendations that will reduce overall water consumption without impacting quality of life. As with energy, when you save water, you’ll save money.
How to Save Water
