Clean Air, Climate, Health Equity And Inequity: Indigenous and Tribal Communities (video)

Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Written by Moms Clean Air Force

Climate change is a significant threat to the health of Indigenous and Tribal Communities, especially mothers and children. It is forcing some of these communities to relocate. It is exacerbating air pollution by fueling the creation of ground-level ozone with warmer air. This threat is further compounded by the fact that Indigenous communities are also disproportionately impacted by pollution from pipelines, mines, waste incinerators, and other industries. During this online conversation, panelists will discuss the human connection between clean air, climate change, health, and health equity with an emphasis on the impact on Indigenous and Tribal Communities.

Moms Clean Air Force’s National Manager for Health Equity, Almeta Cooper hosted an online conversation about the human connection between clean air, climate change, health, and health equity in Indigenous and Tribal communities. Clean Air, Climate, Health Equity And Inequity: Indigenous and Tribal Communities panel included:

Lori Byron, MD, Pediatrician, Organizer, AAP’s Chapter Climate Advocates Caleb Minthorn, Umatilla Tribes, National Tribal Air Association, Region 10 Alternate Shaina Oliver , Colorado State Coordinator, Moms Clean Air Force



