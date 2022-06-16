Sharks may be closer to the city than you think, new study finds

Articles

Published on Thursday, 16 June 2022

The world's coastlines are rapidly urbanizing, but how this increased human presence may impact species living in the ocean is not fully understood. Scientists tracked the movements of three shark species, bull, nurse and great hammerhead, in relation to the city of Miami. Given the chemical, light, and noise pollution emanating from the coastal metropolis, researchers expected sharks to avoid areas close to the city, but that's not what they found.

