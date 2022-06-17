The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Forest to pasture: Keeping trees could reduce climate consequences

Researchers studied a practice known as silvopasture which intentionally preserves trees in pastures where livestock graze. They found that compared to a completely cleared, tree-less, open pasture, the integrated silvopasture released lower levels of carbon dioxide and nitrous oxide and soil carbon storage remained the same, offering a possible alternative for farmers with less climate consequences.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220617101815.htm

