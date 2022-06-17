Forest to pasture: Keeping trees could reduce climate consequences

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 17 June 2022 14:18 Hits: 5

Researchers studied a practice known as silvopasture which intentionally preserves trees in pastures where livestock graze. They found that compared to a completely cleared, tree-less, open pasture, the integrated silvopasture released lower levels of carbon dioxide and nitrous oxide and soil carbon storage remained the same, offering a possible alternative for farmers with less climate consequences.

