Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 17 June 2022 14:18 Hits: 3

A research team carried out field observations and conducted numerical simulations in the South China Sea (SCS) recently and revealed the never-before-seen characteristics of the three-dimensional ocean motion in the SCS through geophysical fluid dynamic theory.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220617101818.htm