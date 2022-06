Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 22:44 Hits: 7

Researchers developed a method to enable quantum sensors to detect any arbitrary frequency, with no loss of their ability to measure nanometer-scale features. Quantum sensors detect the most minute variations in magnetic or electrical fields, but until now they have only been capable of detecting a few specific frequencies, limiting their usefulness.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220621184458.htm