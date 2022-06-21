2021 heat wave created 'perfect storm' for shellfish die-off

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 21 June 2022

It's hard to forget the excruciating heat that blanketed the Pacific Northwest in late June 2021. Temperatures in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia soared to well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit, with Seattle setting an all-time heat record of 108 degrees on June 28. A team has now compiled and analyzed hundreds of field observations to produce a comprehensive report of the impacts of the 2021 heat wave on shellfish.

