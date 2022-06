Articles

Scientists have determined the process for incorporating selenium -- an essential trace mineral found in soil, water and some foods that increases antioxidant effects in the body -- to 25 specialized proteins, a discovery that could help develop new therapies to treat a multitude of diseases from cancer to diabetes.

