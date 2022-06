Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 07:34 Hits: 5

With young Indigenous people leaving the Amazon in search of jobs the rainforest is losing one of its best lines of defence. Could ensuring they have economic opportunities at home help protect biodiversity?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/using-candy-and-jam-to-protect-brazil-s-amazon-rainforest/a-62110724?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss