Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 16 June 2022 14:19 Hits: 2

To develop new drugs and vaccines, detailed knowledge about nature's smallest biological building blocks -- the biomolecules -- is required. Researchers are now presenting a groundbreaking microscopy technique that allows proteins, DNA and other tiny biological particles to be studied in their natural state in a completely new way.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220616101914.htm