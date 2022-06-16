Can a parasitic wasp save your fruit crops?

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 16 June 2022

Researchers developed a toolkit for investigating the molecular mechanisms governing the parasitic nature of the wasp species Asobara japonica. They first used DNA and RNA-sequencing-based techniques to identify genes controlling the wasp's body color, as well as the putative toxic components in its venom. They used RNA interference to block expression of the body color gene, darkening its appearance. Future experiments will use this technique to better understand the venom components' functions.

