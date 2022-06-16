The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Can a parasitic wasp save your fruit crops?

Researchers developed a toolkit for investigating the molecular mechanisms governing the parasitic nature of the wasp species Asobara japonica. They first used DNA and RNA-sequencing-based techniques to identify genes controlling the wasp's body color, as well as the putative toxic components in its venom. They used RNA interference to block expression of the body color gene, darkening its appearance. Future experiments will use this technique to better understand the venom components' functions.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220616101926.htm

