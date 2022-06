Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 17 June 2022 14:18 Hits: 2

Commercially available transparent face masks allow for the perception of facial expressions while suppressing the dispersion of respiratory droplets that spread the SARS-CoV-2, and thus have a clear advantage over surgical face masks, a new study shows.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220617101839.htm