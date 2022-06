Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 17 June 2022 14:18 Hits: 2

Researchers have synthesized electrically conductive polyaniline polymer in common organic solvents. A small quantity of added iodine facilitates the radical chain reaction that is critical to polymer synthesis. This protocol will facilitate processing of polyaniline in printed circuit boards, electrically conductive paints, and other advanced technologies, in a cheap and versatile manner.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220617101844.htm