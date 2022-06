Articles

A University of Tsukuba researcher describes a new method for obtaining conjugated polymers in a helical configuration. By using twisted liquid crystals as a template, the resulting polymers were found to be able to convert linearly polarized light into circularly polarized light. This work may be used for next-generation television and computer screens.

