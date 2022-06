Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 17 June 2022 18:34 Hits: 7

Scientists at Kyoto University's Institute for Cell-Material Sciences have discovered a novel cluster compound that could prove useful as a catalyst. Compounds, called polyoxometalates, contain a large metal-oxide cluster carry a negative charge. They are found everywhere, from anti-viral medicines to rechargeable batteries and flash memory devices.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220617143430.htm