Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 16 June 2022 16:16 Hits: 1

An analysis of ancient DNA from a 100,000-year-old polar bear has revealed that extensive hybridization between polar bears and brown bears occurred during the last warm interglacial period in the Pleistocene, leaving a surprising amount of polar bear ancestry in the genomes of all living brown bears.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220616121602.htm