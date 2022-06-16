The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

To treat or to tolerate (pathogens), that is the question

Category: Environment Hits: 1

Scientists have used Xenopus laevis tadpoles to tease out the genetic and biological mechanisms that enhance disease tolerance, and have identified drugs that can keep the tadpoles alive even in the presence of lethal bacteria. Many of the same mechanisms are also found in mammals, suggesting that humans and other animals could one day be treated for disease by increasing their tolerance to pathogens rather than killing the pathogens themselves.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220616135234.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version