To treat or to tolerate (pathogens), that is the question

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 16 June 2022

Scientists have used Xenopus laevis tadpoles to tease out the genetic and biological mechanisms that enhance disease tolerance, and have identified drugs that can keep the tadpoles alive even in the presence of lethal bacteria. Many of the same mechanisms are also found in mammals, suggesting that humans and other animals could one day be treated for disease by increasing their tolerance to pathogens rather than killing the pathogens themselves.

