Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 17 June 2022 07:02 Hits: 3

With less than 10 years left to avert climate catastrophe, campaigners Kumi Naidoo and Luisa Neubauer say activists need to ramp up civil disobedience.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/activists-say-they-must-up-the-ante-as-world-edges-closer-to-climate-disaster/a-62131907?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss