Vacancy: Section Editor (Food, land and nature)

As Carbon Brief seeks to expand our coverage about the intersection between food systems, land use, nature and climate change, we are seeking an experienced candidate for a brand new editorial role.

Are you a journalist or editor with deep expertise in land and food systems?

Do you have experience managing teams and editorial workflow?

Do you want to contribute to accurate and timely coverage of climate change and nature?

Job description

Carbon Brief’s award-winning journalism is respected by scientists, journalists, policymakers and campaigners around the world. We publish Q&As, in-depth analysis, interviews, interactives, infographics and maps to help us cover climate science and policy. We are proud of the reach and engagement we have with our audiences, who value our rigorous and authoritative brand of ‘explainer journalism’

In 2021, we created a new section dedicated to food, land and nature, recognising the challenges and opportunities that these interconnected topics present. As Section Editor, you will help steer our coverage in this area, providing clarity and the all-important context behind the headlines.

Reporting to the Senior Science Editor and managing a team of specialist writers, you’ll be responsible for the day-to-day editing and production of all food, land and nature content to ensure our coverage is accurate, timely and engaging for our audiences.

This includes co-commissioning articles; copy-editing, fact-checking and sourcing images; liaising with our multimedia team to visualise data and our digital team to promote Carbon Brief content online. There will also be space in this role to write articles and undertake your own analysis.

With a strong grounding in journalism, you’ll have an eye for a story and be comfortable navigating competing claims, misinformation, emotion and vested interests. You’ll have exceptionally strong organisational skills and take pride in operating a smooth and efficient workflow. You’ll be a collaborative and supportive leader who knows what makes a happy and productive team.

Responsibilities

Oversee the efficient and timely production of all Carbon Brief’s food, land and nature content, including interaction across the writing, multimedia and digital marketing teams.

Co-commission articles, alongside the Senior Editors and the Editor/Director.

Set timelines, track progress and oversee the workflow for concurrent articles, newsletters and longer term projects within Carbon Brief’s editorial planner.

Edit all food, land and nature content, including fact-checking and sourcing appropriate imagery.

Scope for emerging themes, topics, people, research, events and opportunities and contribute to Carbon Brief’s editorial strategy.

Write articles and undertake your own analysis, as opportunities arise.

Represent Carbon Brief at external conferences, events and meetings and actively build our standing within the food, land and nature communities.

Line-manage our food, land and nature journalists and manage capacity within the team.

Qualifications

Essential

A deep knowledge of the intersection of food, land and nature, demonstrated by several years’ experience analysing and writing about these issues.

Excellent English-language editing skills, meticulous attention to detail and a commitment to accuracy.

Strong organisational and planning skills with a proven ability to manage editorial workflow smoothly and efficiently, from conceptualising ideas to overseeing deadlines.

A commitment to journalistic best-practice and a good understanding of the media landscape, especially in the UK.

A nuanced understanding of the public and political context around food, land and nature.

An effective and inclusive communicator, with experience of managing a team successfully.

Desirable

Fluency in languages other than English.

A wider interest in the role of climate change communication.

An appreciation for Carbon Brief’s brand, style and tone.

A network of contacts within the food, land and nature communities.

Location: Carbon Brief’s office is in central London. However, there is flexibility within this role to be based remotely, depending on the successful candidate’s circumstances/location. You may be expected to undertake some travel as part of your work.

Hours/Duration: This is a full-time permanent (non-sponsored) position.

Salary: £45,000 a year, dependent on experience, with generous benefits.

How to apply

To apply, please send:

Your CV .

. A covering letter explaining why you would be a good fit for the role and the organisation, including your ideas for developing our food, land and nature coverage (500 words max).

To: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Please state “Food, land and nature section editor application – Carbon Brief” in the email subject header.

Applications must be submitted by 8AM GMT Monday 18 July. Interviews will be held on Wednesday 27 July and Thursday 28 July, either in person or via Zoom.

Carbon Brief is committed to encouraging equality, diversity and inclusion among our workforce. Our aim is to be truly representative of all sections of society and for each employee to feel respected and able to give their best. We strongly encourage applications from those who feel underrepresented in climate journalism, including ethnic and social minorities.

About Carbon Brief

Carbon Brief produces award-winning journalism covering the latest developments in climate science, climate policy and energy policy. We specialise in clear, evidence-based articles and data visualisations to help improve the understanding of climate change, both in terms of the science and the policy response. We publish a wide range of content, including explainers, interviews, analysis and factchecks, as well as daily and weekly email summaries of newspaper and online coverage. Our audience is global and diverse, but particularly serves policymakers, journalists, NGOs and academics.

