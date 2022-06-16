FERC Moves to Get More Clean Energy on the Grid

WASHINGTON – The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) unanimously proposed new rules today that will help get more solar, wind and storage connected to electric grids nationwide.

These proposed improvements to the so-called interconnection queue include grouping projects together to fast-track reviews, imposing deadlines and penalties on transmission providers, and incorporating technological advancements into the process.

The following is a statement from Cullen Howe, a senior advocate with the Sustainable FERC Project at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“While our electricity system is facing strains from record heat and drought this summer, there are thousands of solar, wind and storage projects waiting for approval to get connected to the grid. These projects would help keep the lights on and air conditioners humming.

“The climate crisis is increasing pressure on the electricity system, but the process for connecting new power projects to the grid has gotten only longer and more difficult in recent years. This needs to change – and change quickly.

“These new rules would speed up these grid connections, ensuring there’s enough power to meet peak demand, and cutting costs for consumers. FERC’s proposal is one important step forward in providing a resilient, reliable and affordable electricity system for all Americans.”

