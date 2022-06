Articles

Published on Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Studying the unusual social behavior of an Australian native bee has enabled researchers to obtain a clear understanding of the earliest stages of social evolution. Evidence of how individuals that live a solitary lifestyle can transition to colonial life unlocks a key biological question about evolution, they say.

