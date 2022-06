Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 15 June 2022 14:29 Hits: 6

Like wine, beer can have health benefits when consumed in moderation. Non-alcoholic beers have become wildly popular recently, but are these drinks also healthful? In a pilot study, researchers report that compared to their pre-trial microbiome, men who drank either one alcoholic or non-alcoholic lager daily had a more diverse set of gut microbes, which can reduce the risk for some diseases.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220615102932.htm