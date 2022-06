Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 15 June 2022 15:32 Hits: 4

The Black Death, the biggest pandemic of our history, was caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis and lasted in Europe between the years 1346 and 1353. Despite the pandemic's immense demographic and societal impacts, its origins have long been elusive. Now, scientists have obtained and studied ancient Y. pestis genomes that trace the pandemic's origins to Central Asia.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220615113242.htm