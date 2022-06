Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 15 June 2022 17:08 Hits: 4

A combination of ecological field methods and cutting-edge artificial intelligence has helped an interdisciplinary research group detect eelgrass wasting disease at nearly three dozen sites along a 1,700-mile stretch of the West Coast, from San Diego to southern Alaska.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220615130827.htm