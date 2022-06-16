The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Scientists on the hunt for planetary formation fossils reveal unexpected eccentricities in nearby debris disk

Astronomers have imaged the debris disk of the nearby star HD 53143 at millimeter wavelengths for the first time, and it looks nothing like they expected. Based on early coronagraphic data, scientists expected ALMA to confirm the debris disk as a face-on ring peppered with clumps of dust. Instead, the observations took a surprise turn, revealing the most complicated and eccentric debris disk observed to date.

