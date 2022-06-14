The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Right whales' survival rates plummet after severe injury from fishing gear

Most North Atlantic right whales that are severely injured in fishing gear entanglements die within three years, a study finds. Severely injured whales were up to eight times more likely to die than those with minor injuries, and only 44% of males and 33% of females with severe injuries survived longer than 36 months. Females that did survive had low birth rates and longer intervals between calving.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220614122730.htm

