Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 14 June 2022 16:27 Hits: 4

While wildfires over recent years have raged across much of the western United States and pose significant hazards to wildlife and local populations, wildfires have been a long-standing part of Earth's systems without the influence of humans for hundreds of millions of years.

