Companies’ use of renewable energy certificates masks inaction on carbon emissions

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 14 June 2022 18:15 Hits: 3

A new study argues that renewable energy certificates -- a market-based tool that certifies the bearer owns one megawatt hour of electricity produced from renewable energy sources -- generally do not reduce emissions and firms using them are overstating their climate mitigation claims. In one calculation, the researchers show how a sample of 115 companies between 2015 and 2019 reported a 31 per cent reduction in emissions. A closer analysis of that claim reveals that without including the purchase of ineffective RECs, the actual drop in emissions was roughly 10 per cent.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220614141550.htm