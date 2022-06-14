The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Opioid analgesic fentanyl may cause autism-like behavior in young mice, study finds

A new study reveals that opioid analgesic fentanyl may induce autism-like behaviors in young male and female mice. The findings indicate that reduced expression of the gene Grin2b in the anterior cingulate cortex of the brain following fentanyl treatment accounts for the autism-like behavior in the mice. However, there is no current evidence that fentanyl is associated with a similar effect in humans. The outcomes of the animal study are not an indication to avoid fentanyl in clinical use.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220614141553.htm

