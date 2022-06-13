Molecule in the nervous system may hold key to treating chronic pain

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 13 June 2022 15:21 Hits: 0

Researchers reveal a potential new way to treat chronic pain using anti-cancer drugs rather than opioid-based pain medication. Researchers identified the existence of a molecule in the nervous system that enhances sensitivity to pain. This molecule had previously been thought to play a role in cancer growth but had never been reported in the nervous system. By targeting this molecule it may now be possible to use already existing anti-cancer drugs to block pain.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220613112123.htm