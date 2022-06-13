The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

RNA exosome key for B cell development

New research suggests that RNA exosomes -- the cellular machines that degrade old molecules of RNA -- play a key role in the development of B cells, which are critical to the immune system's ability to protect against infection. The findings explain why patients with rare mutations in a gene that codes for this machinery are often immunodeficient and could offer new approaches to treat autoimmune diseases.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220613140730.htm

