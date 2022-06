Articles

Published on Monday, 13 June 2022

In a large, prospective study, the levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which are common human-made chemicals found in water, soil, air and food, were associated with an increased risk of high blood pressure among middle-aged women. The study found women in the highest one-third concentrations of all seven PFAS examined had a 71% increased risk of developing high blood pressure.

