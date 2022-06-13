Rubbery camouflage skin exhibits smart and stretchy behaviors

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 13 June 2022

The skin of cephalopods, such as octopuses, squids and cuttlefish, is stretchy and smart, contributing to these creatures' ability to sense and respond to their surroundings. Scientists have harnessed these properties to create an artificial skin that mimics both the elasticity and the neurologic functions of cephalopod skin, with potential applications for neurorobotics, skin prosthetics, artificial organs and more.

