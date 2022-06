Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 13 June 2022 18:07 Hits: 2

Researchers have developed an upcycling approach that adds value to discarded plastics for reuse in additive manufacturing, or 3D printing. The readily adoptable, scalable method introduces a closed-loop strategy that could globally reduce plastic waste and cut carbon emissions tied to plastic production.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220613140727.htm