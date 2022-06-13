Fluorescence microscopy shows how living cells form vesicles to transport cargo like growth factors

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 13 June 2022 23:34 Hits: 8

Cells have a clever way called clathrin-mediated endocytosis to transport cargos like growth factors across the cell membrane and into the cell. Researchers used a sophisticated fluorescence microscopy imaging called STAR microscopy to follow clathrin-coated vesicle formation in living cells from initiation to completion, over periods up to 100 seconds. Their study supports the flexible model of clathrin-coated vesicle formation, which includes both the constant-curvature and the flat-to-curved transition pathways.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220613193444.htm