Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 08 June 2022 13:14 Hits: 0

Researchers have uncovered that people living in China who have a higher socioeconomic status are actually more exposed to outdoor air pollution, also known as ambient air pollution. This finding runs contrary to existing studies conducted throughout North America, which have shown that higher pollution levels tend to be experienced among people with lower socioeconomic status.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220608091418.htm