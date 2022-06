Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 08 June 2022 15:25 Hits: 0

A new tool can quickly and reliably identify the presence of Ebola virus in blood samples, according to a new study. The technology, which uses so-called optical microring resonators, potentially could be developed into a rapid diagnostic test for the deadly Ebola virus disease, which kills up to 89% of infected people.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220608112530.htm