Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 08 June 2022 17:36 Hits: 0

Research has revealed that an abrupt change in climate conditions in the North Atlantic around 800 years ago played a role in a decline in Atlantic salmon populations returning to rivers. Subsequent human exploitation of salmon combined to reduce their populations still further.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220608133612.htm