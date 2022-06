Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 10 June 2022 16:02 Hits: 0

Understanding how brain areas communicate is one of the oldest questions in neuroscience. Researchers used causal techniques to uncover how two neocortical areas in the brain communicate with one another and found that their influence on each other changes over much faster-timescales than previously thought.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220610120210.htm