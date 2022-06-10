Words matter: How to reduce gender bias with word choice

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 10 June 2022 16:02 Hits: 0

In the workplace, even subtle differences in language choice can influence the perception of gender, for better or worse. These choices fall into two main categories: minimizing the role of gender by using gender-neutral terms or emphasizing an individual's gender through 'gender marking.' Behavioral scientists argue that by using these two approaches thoughtfully, one can promote gender equality.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220610120216.htm