New species of alga named for poet Amanda Gorman

Researchers discovered a new species of alga in central New York and named it Gormaniella terricola, with the genus named after poet Amanda Gorman. The new species is quite interesting in that its chloroplast genome is highly repetitive and contains quite a bit of DNA from fungi and bacteria, meaning it was likely invaded multiple times from other species through a process called horizontal transfer.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220609084516.htm

