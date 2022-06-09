The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Studying grassland from space

Extensively used grassland is host to a high degree of biodiversity, and performs an important climate protection function as a carbon sink and also serves for fodder and food production. However, these ecosystem services are jeopardized if productivity on these lands is maximized and their use therefore intensified. Researchers have now described how satellite data and machine learning methods enable to assess land-use intensity.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220609131948.htm

