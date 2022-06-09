The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Climate economics: Policies change people

The makers of climate policy should rethink how people think: Researchers show that abiding by climate-friendly policies actually changes the way people think about what they do. People's preferences are more dynamic than textbook economics often assumes. The researchers' advice to policy makers is to take changing preferences into account when tailoring policies like carbon taxes or building low-carbon infrastructure.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220609155716.htm

